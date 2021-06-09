Tata Nexon diesel not discontinued, Tata Motors issues clarification over rumours- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Tata Nexon diesel not discontinued, Tata Motors issues clarification over rumours- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



tech2 Information Workers

In response to sure stories that surfaced on-line not too long ago, Tata Motors has issued a clarification over the Tata Nexon diesel. The carmaker has refuted stories that advised the diesel model of the Nexon was being discontinued and selected to clear the air over its plans for the compact SUV’s variant line-up. Citing sturdy demand for the Nexon diesel, Tata has stated it selected to prune the Nexon’s variant vary to assist make the shopping for course of less complicated for purchasers, and likewise talked about updates for a few of the variants.

In its assertion, Tata Motors stated, “To simplify the alternatives for its clients, Tata Motors has opted to discontinue choose variants and launched updates in others. The Nexon is now accessible in 20 variants, providing clients an thrilling product proposition at totally different worth factors and probably the most alternative within the compact SUV section.”

With this transfer, the full variety of Tata Nexon variants is down to twenty – 12 petrol variants, and eight diesel variants. 4 essential trims from the diesel line-up – together with the XE, XMA, XZ and XZA + (S) – have been discontinued; most probably attributable to low demand for these variants.

Now that the bottom XE trim is gone, the Tata Nexon diesel vary begins at Rs 9.49 lakh for the XM variant. The diesel-AMT vary, in the meantime, begins at Rs 10.56 lakh for the XZA+ variant (all costs, ex-showroom).

It’s a routine apply for many producers to often replace their mannequin traces, and Tata Motors has been ringing within the adjustments for its choices, with the Nexon getting new five-spoke alloy wheels, dropping the Tectonic Blue paint choice in addition to choose bodily buttons from its dashboard. Tata Motors now additionally provides simply 5 color choices for every mannequin throughout its complete combustion-engine passenger car portfolio.

Tata Motors selected to put money into and persist with a diesel engine choice for the Nexon at a time when the then-segment chief, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, went the petrol-only route. It stays among the many few diesel fashions on sale in the present day with a beginning worth of beneath Rs 10 lakh.