Tata Punch SUV becomes third car of Tata Motors to achieve Five Star Safety Rating

The Tata Punch SUV has become the third car from Tata Motors to achieve a five-star safety rating in testing. This SUV has also got four stars in child safety.

Tata Group’s Tata Motors is going to launch its new SUV ‘Tata Punch’ in the market next week. Earlier, Tata Punch has achieved Five Star Safety Rating in testing. In this way, it has become the third car from Tata with a five-star safety rating.

Tata Punch becomes India’s safest car

According to Global NCAP (NCAP), a vehicle safety rating agency, Tata Punch got 16.45 out of 17 points on the adult safety scale. Similarly, in the case of Child Occupant Safety, this SUV scored 40.89 points out of 49. In terms of adult safety, Tata Punch has left everyone behind. Global NCAP rates the Body Shell of Tata Punch as Stable.

Tata Nexon and Tata Altroz ​​have also got five stars

Tata Punch has got four stars in child occupant safety. Earlier, only Mahindra XUV300 could get four stars on this scale. In the case of adult safety, earlier two Tata cars Nexon and Altroz ​​have also got five stars.

Prices of Tata Punch could be so much

Let us tell you that Tata Motors has not yet disclosed the prices of Tata Punch. Although market analysts are predicting its starting price to be around Rs. The company is going to offer its four variants XE, XM, XT and XZ. The car will be available in seven colours. The price of the top variant can be around Rs 9 lakh.

Estimated to start delivery before Diwali

Tata Motors has started booking this new SUV from October 4. It can be booked by paying 21 thousand rupees. The company may start the deliveries of the Tata Punch before Diwali.

Tata has given these features in small SUV

The company has prepared it on the Alpha (ALFA) platform. It has a 1.2 liter 3-cylinder petrol engine, which is capable of generating 85bhp power and 113Nm torque. It has 5 speed manual and AMT options. Features like 7-inch Harman infotainment system, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, iRA Connected Car Technology, 90 degree opening doors, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, cruise control, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels have been given in it.