Tata Punch SUV Take home on down payment of Rs 62 thousand know how much will be the EMI

This is a great opportunity to buy Punch Micro SUV from Tata Motors. According to CarDekho, this micro SUV can be brought home with a down payment of only Rs 62 thousand. Let us tell you that recently Tata Motors has increased the price of all its passenger vehicles. In which the company has also increased the price of Punch SUV by Rs 16,000, which has come into effect from January 18. If you are also thinking of buying Punch Micro SUV, then know how much EMI you will have to pay monthly.

Tata Punch Micro SUV Price – Tata Motors launched Panch Micro SUV in 8 variants. Its base variant costs Rs 5,64,900 and its top variant costs Rs 9,28,900. The base variant of Tata Punch can be brought home for a down payment of Rs 62,000. For which monthly EMI of Rs 11,820 will have to be paid.

Engine of Tata Punch – Tata Motors claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 18.97 kmpl on manual transmission and 18.82 kmpl on AMT. Tata has given a 1.2 liter petrol engine in this SUV which gives 0 to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds and 0 to 100 kmph in 16.5 seconds.

Features of Tata Punch – Talking about the interior and features of the Tata Punch, a 7-inch touch screen infotainment system has been installed in it. Features like steering control, 366 liters of boot space, front and rear power windows, adjustable driver seat, cruise control, real flat seat, fully automated temperature control attract you.

Also read: Buy Tata Tigor XZ CNG variant by paying just 82 thousand, will get great mileage with premium features

Safety Features of Tata Punch – The Tata Punch SUV has received a five-star rating for adult safety in the Global NCAP crash test. In terms of safety, dual airbags were given in this car. Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) with anti-lock braking system (ABS) and corner safety control will be available.