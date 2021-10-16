Tata Punch to Mahindra Thar…These are the top 10 safest cars in the country, know whose rating Tata Punch Mahindra XUV300 Thar Tata Altroz ​​and Nexon are among Top 10 Safest Cars in India, See Full List and Rating – Tata Punch From Mahindra Thar to… these are the top 10 safest vehicles in the country, know whose rating

Indian car buyers have always been conscious about the price of the vehicle. Perhaps this is the reason why vehicle safety was not considered an important parameter while buying a new car till a few years ago and hence car manufacturers also ignored it. However, in recent years, the perception of the public has changed, due to the impressive performance of some Indian cars in the Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) crash tests.

Under the SaferCarsForIndia campaign, Global NCAP has crash-tested around 30 made-in-India cars so far (till October 2021). In this story, we share a list of the top 10 safest vehicles in India along with their Global NCAP crash test scores:

Top 10 Safest Vehicles in India in Global NCAP Crash Test Rating:

Tata Punch Awarded a full 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and 4-star for child occupant protection in the recent Global NCAP crash test. It is now the safest Made-in-India car. The new Tata Punch scored 16.45 out of 17 in terms of adult occupant safety. It scored 40.89 out of 49 marks in child occupant protection. Not only this, the bodyshell of the punch is rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loads.