Tata Sky 500 Mbps Broadband Plan vs Geo Fiber Plan: Everyone leaves Geo Fiber with Tata Sky’s Broadband Plan, same speed, but big difference in money – 500 Mbps Plan See Tata Sky Broadband Plan vs Reliance Geo Fiber Broadband

Not only is Tata Sky very popular in India for providing DTH (Direct to Home) service, but the company is also gradually offering Tata Sky Fiber Broadband service in many parts of India. At this time in the market, Mukesh Ambani’s company Reliance Jio’s Jio Fiber is known for being the cheapest and most affordable plan. But today we are going to tell you about one such Tata Sky Broadband plan which is much cheaper than Geo.

Tata Sky 500 Mbps broadband plan

The monthly plan of Tata Sky Broadband Plan with 500 Mbps speed is priced at Rs 2,300, while the 500 Mbps Geo Fiber Plan of Mukesh Ambani’s company Geo is priced at Rs 2,499.

Also read-Mukesh Ambani’s Geo turns 5 years old, see what has changed from voice to data in these 5 years

GST is not included in the price of both the schemes, GST is also included separately in the price of the scheme, but even without GST there is a difference of Rs 199 in the price of both the schemes.

You will get Tata Sky Broadband 500 Mbps plan in 3 months, 6 months and 12 months which is priced at Rs 6,900, 12,900 and 24,600 respectively.

Also read-Now it’s possible! Now you can transfer WhatsApp chat from iPhone to Samsung, learn how

On the other hand, the Jio Fiber 500Mbps plan will be available to you in 3 months, 6 months and 12 months and these plans are priced at Rs 7497, Rs 14994 and Rs 29988 respectively. This means that without GST, Tata Sky Broadband plan is Rs 597, Rs 2094 and Rs 5388 cheaper than Geo.

Tata Sky beats OTT

You will definitely find Tata Sky’s broadband plans cheaper than Geo Fiber, but the company does not offer any OTT benefits to its users with its most expensive plan.

Also read-Here are 7 features of Windows 11 that will completely change your PC / Laptop, have you seen?

With Tata Sky, users get a free router dual-band Wi-Fi router with free installation. With both companies’ plans, users are offered 3.3TB or 3300 GB of monthly data.