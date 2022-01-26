Tata Sky changed its name, know how the company has changed since 2004 till now

Tata Sky has relaunched its brand from now on Tata Sky will be known as Tata Play. With this change, the subscriber will get the benefit of television-cum-OTT in the Tata Play package. Actually, through Tata Play, now the company is going to add 13 OTT services. In which the subscriber will also get the facility of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar. The company has launched a combo pack of Rs 399 for this, which customers can add to their Tata Play account from January 27.

Tata Sky was established in 2004 – Tata Sky was launched in an 80:20 partnership between Tata Sons and Ruppard Murdoch’s company 21st Century Fox. This was followed by 21st Century Fox and the Tata Group forming TS Investments, which acquired a 20 per cent stake in Tata Sky. Thereafter Fox got an additional indirect stake of 9.8 per cent. When Ruppard Murdoch sold Fox’s entertainment business to The Walt Disney Company, Tata Sky’s stake was also transferred to The Walt Disney Company.

Tata Sky has so many million subscribers – Tata Sky completes 18 years in DTH service. The company is providing its service in more than 200 cities of the country during this period and has more than 19 million subscribers. Those who are entertaining through DTH and fiber-to-home broadband service through Tata Sky.

Harit Nagpal, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Play, said in an interview, “We have realized that while many people are still watching television, they are also watching OTT content, and on these different platforms, they are also watching OTT content. It is difficult to maintain relationships and move around in search of content. Our new brand identity is in line with the idea that we are no longer just a DTH player but also deliver content across Live Television and OTT services.

Elaborating on the service, Nagpal has described this new offering as a family product. Nagpal said that when different members of the same family are not watching TV, this combo pack will allow them to watch content of their choice on devices like mobile phones or big screens. Plan prices will vary according to the number of screens, DTH connection and pack subscribed.

There will be no visit charge in Tata Play From January 27, the service visit charge of Rs 175 will be waived from Tata Sky’s conversion to Tata Play. Along with this, DTH customers who have not recharged their pack for a long time. They too can get the reconnection for free. The company has roped in film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan and Priyamani to promote Tata Play.