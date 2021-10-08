Tata Sons wins bid for Air India: Now Air India is under Tata’s umbrella,

Highlights Tata Sons unit Tales Pvt Ltd bid Rs 18,000 crore

SpiceJet founder Ajay Singh had bid Rs 15,100 crore

So Air India went to Tata Sons

New Delhi

The Tata Group has received congratulations after the Tata Sons unit won the bid to buy Air India. SpiceJet founder Ajay Singh, who was a bidder for Air India, also congratulated the Tata group. Ajay Singh said in a statement, “I congratulate the Tata Group for winning the bid for Air India and wish them all the best. It is my honor and privilege to bid for Air India.” I am confident that the Tata Group will restore the glory of Air India and make India proud. “I have been a fan of Air India all my life and now is the time for Maharaja to regain his position as the world’s leading airline,” he said.

Singh thanked the government for the successful disinvestment of Air India and said that the government followed a transparent and flexible process and gave a new impetus to India’s disinvestment program. The team led by Singh had bid for the purchase of Air India. Tata Sons’ unit Tales Pvt Ltd had a bid of Rs 18,000 crore, while Singh’s bid was Rs 15,100 crore. So Air India went into the bag of Tata Sons.

What Neil said

A tweet from airline Indigo said, “Congratulations to the Tata Group for winning the bid for Air India. This is a truly exciting time for the aviation industry and we are all ready to serve this great nation and its people. There are limitless opportunities in the blue sky.” Chhavi Lekha, Director, Communications and Brand Reputation, also congratulated the Tata Group on winning the Air India bid.

The Paytm founder also congratulated

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has also congratulated Ratan Tata and the Tata Group.

Scindia says ‘new dawn for Air India’

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also congratulated and said that the return of Air India to the Tata Group was a new dawn for the airline. My best wishes to the new management. Congratulations to the Secretary, Dipam and the Ministry of Civil Aviation for successfully completing this difficult task. I hope that Air India will continue to achieve its goal of bringing people closer through its successful operation.

Ordinary people are not far behind

The Tata Group is being congratulated not only by the elite but also by the general public for its success in India’s procurement. Ratan Tata has been congratulated by many users on his posts on Twitter and Instagram.