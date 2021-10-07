Tata Sons wins bid for Air India: Tata Group News: Transfer all responsibilities with Air India to Tata

Ratan Tata’s Air India: Air India had more than 16,000 employees in August 2021. Of these, 9617 are permanent employees, who will be paid gratuity and other benefits. As per Air India’s share transfer agreement, the government has transferred the responsibility of gratuity etc. to Air India employees to Tata Sons. This includes Air India employees who are about to retire after the privatization of Air India.Read also: Ratan Tata: Like Jaguar Land Rover, Tata will again adapt to Ford, ready to buy Gujarat-Tamil Nadu plantTuhinkant Pandey, Secretary, Department of Dipam, Government of India, said the Air India Specific Alternate Mechanism, authorized by the Cabinet Committee on Economics, has approved the winning bid in the final stage of the disinvestment process. Disinvestment of Air India.

No loss of PF

A few days ago, Air India employees had put their demand before the government. In the last week of August, the central government had agreed in principle to all these demands of Air India employees. Air India employees feared that after the privatization of Air India, their provident funds or EPFO ​​deposits would go into the trust of a private company, causing them to suffer. Subsequently, the government assured him that the pattern of transferring PF amount to existing Air India employees would be similar to the privatization of other public sector undertakings.

VRS option after one year

Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Rajiv Bansal has said that Tata Sons, which won the bid to privatize Air India, will have to lay off all its employees for the next one year. If it is not maintained from next year onwards, Tata Sons may offer VRS for it.

The government had promised all possible help

The central government had earlier said in August that it was ready to do so if it had to provide additional funding to meet the demands of Air India employees. A group of ministers headed by Home Minister Amit Shah met in the second week of August and promised Rs 250 crore to meet the demands of Air India employees.

Tata Sons great choice

Planning Commission vice-chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia said on Thursday that no corporate house other than the Tata group was in a position to borrow from Air India.

