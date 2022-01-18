Tata Steel chess tournament in controversy after infamous bank robber was invited as a panelist

The Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Norway, was embroiled in controversy after occasion broadcasters referred to as the nation’s infamous robber David Toska as a panelist on a present. Persevering with from January 14 to January 30, many massive gamers together with world well-known and primary participant Magnus Carlsen are collaborating in this chess tournament.

The ruckus occurred due to this: In keeping with the Chess24 web site, in the chess tournament being performed in Norway, the occasion broadcasters invited infamous prison David Toska as a panelist on a TV 2 present. However hours after this controversial transfer, a sponsor withdrew from the tournament. In such a scenario, David Tosca was faraway from the panel as a result of displeasure of the sponsors and folks related to the sport of chess.

Occasion broadcasters clarified: In keeping with the data, David Tosca was speculated to do commentary at TV 2 studio with present host Finn Grant and commentator Heidi Reynid, Jon Hammer. On the identical time, when the matter escalated, Weger Jensen Hagen, Chief Sports activities Editor of the broadcasting workforce, was quoted as saying that we had sought suggestions from a number of individuals to name the panelists, in which the title of David Tosca was additionally instructed. .

Who’s David Tosca: David Toska was mentioned to be the “mastermind” behind the ‘Nokas bank theft’ in Stavanger, Norway in 2004. It’s thought-about the most important bank theft in Norwegian historical past. A 12 months after this theft, David Tosca was arrested from Spain. Tosca was sentenced to twenty years in jail for bank theft and was launched from jail after serving 13 years. Presently, he works as a programmer and lives together with his daughter.

Tosca was as soon as a chess participant: Infamous robber David Tosca has been a massive fan of chess. As a teenager, David himself was a prolific chess participant and was positioned fourth in the Underneath-14 competitors. Nevertheless, whereas in jail, influenced by the well-known chess participant Magnus Carlsen, as soon as once more tried his hand at chess. David Tosca was launched from jail in 2018 in reference to a bank theft case, a 12 months after Tosca was seen in the course of the Fischer Random World Championships in Howick.

What did David say on the entire matter: Many individuals related to the sport of chess reacted after David Toska was referred to as as a panelist. Commentator Leif Welhaven mentioned a infamous prison was posed as a movie star. On the identical time, Tosca reacted to this entire matter saying that, I knew that he must face such unfavorable feedback, however he was prepared for all this.