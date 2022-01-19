Tata Tiago CNG Car Vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG Car Mileage Features Specification Price Comparison

Tata Tiago CNG vs Maruti Celerio CNG : The nation’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has additionally added Celerio to its portfolio of CNG vehicles. On the similar time, Tata Motors, the nation’s most dependable automobile maker, was to not be left behind. Replying to Maruti, Tata Motors at this time launched Tiago and Tigor CNG vehicles. In such a scenario, if you’re considering of shopping for a automobile between Maruti Celerio CNG and Tata Tiago CNG within the hatchback phase, then you will need to learn the comparability of each these hatchback Cageni vehicles right here. After which it is going to be fairly straightforward to decide on a CNG automobile in line with your want.

Tiago CNG vs Celerio CNG Price – The beginning ex-showroom value of Tata Motors’ Tiago CNG is Rs.6 lakh 9 thousand. On the similar time, the worth of its prime variant is 7 lakh 52 thousand rupees. Tata Motors has launched Tiago CNG in 4 variants XE, XM, XT and XZ+. On the similar time, the corporate has launched Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG in a variant VXi, whose ex-showroom value is Rs 6,58,000.

Mileage of Tiago CNG vs Celerio CNG – Manufacturing facility fitted CNG package might be out there in Maruti Celerio. In accordance with the corporate’s declare, a mileage of 35.60 km might be out there. Its CNG tank capability is 60 liters. On the similar time, the corporate has not disclosed the mileage of Tata Tiago CNG.

Features of Tiago CNG vs Celerio CNG – Tata Tiago CNG will get 14-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, full 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and App CarPlay, 8-speaker Harman audio system, a digital instrument cluster, computerized local weather management, electrically adjustable And has given nice options like foldable wing mirror. Alternatively, Maruti Suzuki Celerio will get 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, height-adjustable driver seat, rear parking sensors and different commonplace and security options.

Tiago CNG vs Celerio CNG Engine – In Tata Tiago CNG, the corporate has given 1.2 liter Revoturn petrol engine which generates energy of 72bhp and torque of 95Nm. On the similar time, this hatchback automobile will get a 5-speed guide gearbox. Alternatively, Maruti Suzuki Celerio will get a 1.0-litre dual-jet twin VVT Ok-Sequence engine that generates 57hp energy and 82.1Nm peak torque.

Other than this, Tata Motors has additionally launched Tigor CNG within the sedan phase. During which the corporate has given a 1.2 liter Revotron engine which generates the ability of 72Ps. Whose value is 7 lakh 69 thousand rupees and eight lakh 29 thousand rupees.