Auto

Tata Tiago NRG variant can be yours by paying just 75 thousand, know full details of car and EMI plan

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Tata Tiago NRG variant can be yours by paying just 75 thousand, know full details of car and EMI plan
Written by admin
Tata Tiago NRG variant can be yours by paying just 75 thousand, know full details of car and EMI plan

Tata Tiago NRG variant can be yours by paying just 75 thousand, know full details of car and EMI plan

Tata Tiago NRG variant can be yours by paying just 75 thousand, know full details of car and EMI plan

If you also like the styling and features of the Tata Tiago NRG, then here you can know the complete details of taking this car home in a very easy way.

The hatchback segment is preferred for budget cars with mileage in the car sector, in which you can easily find a budget car starting from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

Among all the cars in this segment, we are talking about the Tata Tiago NRG variant, which is a stylish and low-budget hatchback.

The starting price of Tata Tiago NRG starts from Rs 6,62,900 which when on road goes up to Rs 7,47,129 but you can take this car home with easy down payment without spending lakhs of rupees through the plan mentioned here.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this car, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 6,72,129 for this.

In case of non-receipt, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 75,000 and after that you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 14,215 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on Tata Tiago NRG has been fixed by the bank for 5 years i.e. 60 months, with which the bank will charge an interest of 9.8 percent per annum on the loan amount.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

READ Also  Tata Tiago CNG Car Vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG Car Mileage Features Specification Price Comparison

After knowing the down payment plan available on Tata Tiago NRG, you know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

,read this also– In a budget of just 4 lakhs, these top 3 cars give decent mileage of up to 22 kmpl on petrol and 31 kmpl on CNG)

Talking about the engine and power of Tata Tiago NRG, the company has given a 1199 cc engine in it, which is a 1.2 liter petrol engine. This engine generates 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, with which 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox are available. The option is given.

Talking about the features of the car, the company has given features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push button start-stop, keyless entry, cooled glove box, dual airbags on the front seat, corner stability control and rear parking sensors. Regarding the mileage of Tata Tiago NRG, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 17.0 kmpl.

Important notice: The plan for loan, down payment and interest rates available on Tata Tiago NRG depends on your banking and CIBIL score, in which case the bank can make changes in all these three accordingly.


#Tata #Tiago #NRG #variant #paying #thousand #full #details #car #EMI #plan

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Take home Hyundai i10 for less than 2 lakhs with zero down payment, money back guarantee with strong mileage

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment