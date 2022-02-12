Tata Tiago NRG variant can be yours by paying just 75 thousand, know full details of car and EMI plan

If you also like the styling and features of the Tata Tiago NRG, then here you can know the complete details of taking this car home in a very easy way.

The hatchback segment is preferred for budget cars with mileage in the car sector, in which you can easily find a budget car starting from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

Among all the cars in this segment, we are talking about the Tata Tiago NRG variant, which is a stylish and low-budget hatchback.

The starting price of Tata Tiago NRG starts from Rs 6,62,900 which when on road goes up to Rs 7,47,129 but you can take this car home with easy down payment without spending lakhs of rupees through the plan mentioned here.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this car, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 6,72,129 for this.

In case of non-receipt, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 75,000 and after that you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 14,215 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on Tata Tiago NRG has been fixed by the bank for 5 years i.e. 60 months, with which the bank will charge an interest of 9.8 percent per annum on the loan amount.

After knowing the down payment plan available on Tata Tiago NRG, you know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Talking about the engine and power of Tata Tiago NRG, the company has given a 1199 cc engine in it, which is a 1.2 liter petrol engine. This engine generates 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, with which 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox are available. The option is given.

Talking about the features of the car, the company has given features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push button start-stop, keyless entry, cooled glove box, dual airbags on the front seat, corner stability control and rear parking sensors. Regarding the mileage of Tata Tiago NRG, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 17.0 kmpl.

Important notice: The plan for loan, down payment and interest rates available on Tata Tiago NRG depends on your banking and CIBIL score, in which case the bank can make changes in all these three accordingly.