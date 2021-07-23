tata Traint Limited made investors rich made investors rs 1 lakh to rs 87 lakh

If you choose the right company and invest in it for a long time, then the returns are always good.

New Delhi. Investing in the stock market has always been considered risky. But if you invest money in Tata Group companies, then the expectation of loss is negligible. This is because there is more than one company in the Tata group. Many of these companies are listed. One of these listed companies has given huge profits to the investors. It is clear from this that if you choose the right company and invest in it for a long time, then you get such good returns.

This company made investors rich

The name of the Tata Group company which has made investors rich is Trent Limited. This company has given returns of about 8700 percent to the investors. Due to this return, the money of the person investing Rs 1 lakh in this company has now exceeded Rs 87 lakh. Trent Limited of Tata Group has given this return to investors in about 22 years.

Company’s financial position has always been good

The financial position of Trent Limited has been consistently good. This company is giving good returns continuously for the last 22 years. As far as the last one year is concerned, the company has given a return of about 45 per cent. On the other hand, if we look at the return of 6 months, then the company has given a return of about 31 percent.

10 years ago the share rate of the company was Rs.

The share of Trent Limited Limited of Tata Group was around Rs 10 in January 1999. At the same time, it is trading today i.e. on 23 July 2021 at the rate of Rs 893.50. In this way, the company has given a return of 8700 percent to the investors in about 22 years.

