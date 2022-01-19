Tata’s two new cars with iCNG launched, price starts from Rs 6.09 lakh, know features and features

The beginning ex-showroom price of Tata Motors’ Tiago CNG is Rs.6 lakh 9 thousand. On the similar time, the price of its high variant is 7 lakh 52 thousand rupees. Tata Motors has launched Tiago CNG in 4 variants XE, XM, XT and XZ+.

Tata Tiago CNG-Tata Tigor CNG : Tata Motors has began the new yr with a bang. The corporate has launched iCNG variants of Tiago and Tigor cars. Each these cars will get a factory-fitted CNG equipment. Earlier, Maruti and Hyundai are giving CNG kits of their cars. Allow us to inform you that iCNG know-how has been utilized in each these cars of Tata Motors. Which is able to assist these cars to present higher efficiency. With the entry of CNG cars, Tata Motors has turn out to be the second automotive firm within the nation to have a portfolio of electrical, petrol, diesel and CNG cars. Earlier this credit score was solely with Hyundai. Let’s know the features of i-CNG variants of Tata Tiago and Tigor.

On the similar time, the corporate has launched Tigor CNG in two variants XZ and XZ+, which price Rs 7 lakh 69 thousand and Rs 8 lakh 29 thousand.

Engine of Tiago CNG – Tata Motors has made beauty adjustments within the Tiago CNG. On the similar time, the corporate has given a 1.2 liter Revotron engine on this CNG automotive, which generates energy of 73ps.

Features of Tiago CNG – You’ll get a floor clearance of 165mm on this hatchback automotive. Alongside with this, the automotive will get projector headlamps, LED daytime operating lights, chrome trims on the grille. If we discuss concerning the inside of this hatchback automotive, then it’s going to get Harman touchscreen infotainment system. The corporate has launched Tiago CNG automotive in 5 coloration choices Midnight Plum, Arizona Blue, Open White, Flame Purple and Daytona Gray.

Engine of Tigor CNG – Tata Motors has given a 1.2 liter Revotron engine in Tigor CNG which generates energy of 72Ps. Allow us to inform you that the Tigor is the one automotive that is available in petrol, CNG and CNG variants.

Features of Tiago CNG – Tata Motors has given automated headlamps, twin tone roof, rain-sensing wipers on this automotive. Speaking concerning the inside, it has automated local weather management AC, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Additionally, Tata Motors has launched Tiago CNG in 4 coloration choices Magnetic Purple, Arizona Blue, Opal White, Daytona Grey and Deep Purple coloration choices.