TOKYO – American dominance in the Olympic pool is an old story at this point, a snowball endlessly rolling downhill, although the slope of the slope varies slightly from year to year.

Team USA’s success continued on Friday, with American swimmers adding two silver and one bronze to their growing tally at the Tokyo Games. The medals widened the United States’ advantage over its rivals in the pool, but failed to reach the gold medals they covet most, a development that has had an American claiming his run was marred by doping.

Ryan Murphy won a silver medal in the men’s 200-meter backstroke, then sparked fireworks at his press conference when he questioned whether his race, won by a Russian, was drug-free, reckoning given a history of doping in sport in Russia.

“I don’t know if it was 100% clean,” Murphy said, “and that’s because of things that have happened in the past.”