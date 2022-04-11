World

Tax-Free Week begins in Connecticut for shoppers of items under $100

CONNECTICUT (WABC) — There is a little bit of relief for residents in Connecticut as the state’s “Tax-Free Week” gets underway.

Any item of clothing or shoes under $100 is tax-free through April 16.

Luxury items like jewelry are not included. The sales tax in Connecticut is 6.35%.

State lawmakers passed the measure last month in March as part of an overall tax cut package for residents.

Connecticut usually holds a sales tax-free week in August right before school begins.

That is still expected to happen.

This “Tax-Free Week” will cost the state of Connecticut $3 million in lost revenue.

