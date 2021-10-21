Taxes coming in the way of importing electric cars in India Tesla appeals to PM Modi for help

Not that Tesla has made this solicitation for the first time. A request was made by the company to reduce the tax in July this year as well, but domestic companies were objecting to it. Domestic companies are of the view that such a move will hamper investment in domestic manufacturing.

Those who are fond of buying cars in India are waiting for Tesla’s electric vehicles. There are a lot of people who want it in India. The government also wants Tesla Company Coming to India to manufacture and sell its vehicles, Tesla, eager to enter the Indian market as soon as possible, wants the government to cut import taxes. However, Indian automakers are pressuring the government not to do so. They say that doing so will hamper domestic manufacturing. Tesla is the company of American billionaire Elon Musk.

Tesla Inc., the world’s largest electric car company, has urged the Prime Minister’s Office to reduce import taxes on electric vehicles. While domestic car companies are openly opposing any tax exemption to Tesla. Tesla company says that India collects the highest tax in the world. Due to this the company is facing difficulty in starting business in India.

In July, the government had sought information from Tesla about plans related to domestic purchases and manufacturing. At that time there was a meeting between Tesla’s Ministry of Heavy Industry and the Ministry of Finance. In the meeting, the ministry had sought this information from Tesla. At the same time, both the ministries had asked Tesla to give their views on the import of fully finished and partially finished cars. Partially finished cars attract less tax.

India currently levies import tax on the electric vehicle imported according to the price. Vehicles costing less than $40,000 are taxed at 60 percent. All electric vehicles costing more than this are charged 100% tax. Apart from this, 10 per cent social welfare surcharge is levied on the import of all types of cars.