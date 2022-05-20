Taxi drivers in Saint John seek rate increase to meet rising fuel costs – New Brunswick



Should you requested him in October, Saint John taxi driver Josh Stephenson wouldn’t have favoured a rate increase.

Nevertheless, lower than a 12 months later, he believes it’s solely truthful given how a lot he has to pay for fuel.

Stephenson admits on some days it even has him contemplating discovering a brand new profession path.

Taxi drivers throughout the area have voiced related issues following substantial will increase in the price of residing.

Flooded with requires a rate increase, the Saint John Transit Fee, which performs a job in setting town’s charges, held a public listening to this week — months forward of when it was initially scheduled.

Ian Fogan is the Director of Transit and Fleet for the Metropolis of Saint John. He advised World Information that submissions from drivers and operators defined they had been in a pinch over inflation, unavailability of components and problem in discovering new automobiles.

“The priority was is that if we don’t deal with it now, there will not be any taxis is the priority expressed by some in the business,” Fogan stated.

In Saint John, taxis cost a base price of $5, plus $1.10 per kilometre — a rate set in 2016.

Fogan stated requests from the business diverse, beginning as little as $1.65 and going as excessive as $2.00.

The Transit Fee will now make suggestions to Saint John Frequent Council primarily based on their assessments and the business’s submissions.

“Now will come the deliberation for council to change the bylaw. They actually need to have a look at each the voices from the business and in addition the impact it might have on the neighborhood,” stated Fogan.