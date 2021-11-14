Taxi Explodes Outside Liverpool Hospital, Killing One

A taxi exploded outside a hospital in Liverpool, England, on Sunday morning, killing one and injuring another, officials said.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. Counter Terrorism Policing North West, part of the National Front of Police Forces, He said he was leading the investigation With the support of the Merseyside Police in Liverpool.

At 11 a.m. local time, police pulled a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital and responded to reports of an explosion, Merseyside police said in a statement.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy told reporters on Sunday: “Work is still under way to establish what happened and it may take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.