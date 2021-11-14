Taxi Explodes Outside Liverpool Hospital, Killing One
A taxi exploded outside a hospital in Liverpool, England, on Sunday morning, killing one and injuring another, officials said.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. Counter Terrorism Policing North West, part of the National Front of Police Forces, He said he was leading the investigation With the support of the Merseyside Police in Liverpool.
At 11 a.m. local time, police pulled a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital and responded to reports of an explosion, Merseyside police said in a statement.
Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy told reporters on Sunday: “Work is still under way to establish what happened and it may take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.
Ms Kennedy said officers were “open-minded” when they investigated.
Given the circumstances surrounding the blast, Britain’s counter-terrorism police will lead the investigation. British Home Secretary Preeti Patel Said on Twitter She was receiving regular updates on the “terrible incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.”
Information on who was killed in the blast was not immediately available.
Another victim, a man, was hospitalized with injuries that officials say were not fatal. Phil Garrigan, chief fire officer of the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, told reporters Sunday that the man had left the vehicle before the fire developed as it did.
The fire in the blast was quickly extinguished, Chief Garrison said.
Officials said access to the hospital would be restricted “until further notice” and that some patients had been diverted to other hospitals. Emergency ambulances were still being admitted to the hospital and staff were being escorted in and out of the building by authorities.
Liverpool Mayor Joan Anderson said Legislation “The incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital is disturbing and disturbing, and my thoughts are with those affected.”
