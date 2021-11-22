Taxi! To the Airport — by Air, Please.

This article is part of our series on the future of transportation, exploring the innovations and challenges that affect how we navigate the world.

It is noon in Manhattan and you have a flight to Kennedy International Airport. Instead of sitting in traffic for two hours during rush hour, you’ll take a short ride to the nearest parking garage where you’ll get on a rooftop electric plane and pick up at Kennedy 20 minutes later. Fancy Ride-Share. You fly on time.

While the situation may seem far-reaching, many companies say they are on track to offer safe, affordable, clean electric aircraft that can help passengers travel up to two to 150 miles without the need for a traditional runway. Public and private experts believe the technology could grow into a larger market that helps reduce congestion and change the way people travel in large metropolitan areas.

While urban air travel is currently beyond the reach of most consumers (consider: Uber Copter), improvements in battery technology have reduced the cost of developing electric-powered aircraft that are feasible as urban passenger transport. These companies are betting that they can reach the electric urban and regional air travel masses and have developed new aircraft to compete for some part of this new market in the next few years.

“We want to create something that is accessible to many people, so that high-speed trains can operate without the need for infrastructure,” said Daniel Wiegand, CEO and founder of Lilium Air Mobility in Germany. “We will not be on our first day in Germany at the cost of a high-speed train ticket, but if we do not get there within 15 years, I will consider our goal a failure.”