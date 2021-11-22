Taxi! To the Airport — by Air, Please.
This article is part of our series on the future of transportation, exploring the innovations and challenges that affect how we navigate the world.
It is noon in Manhattan and you have a flight to Kennedy International Airport. Instead of sitting in traffic for two hours during rush hour, you’ll take a short ride to the nearest parking garage where you’ll get on a rooftop electric plane and pick up at Kennedy 20 minutes later. Fancy Ride-Share. You fly on time.
While the situation may seem far-reaching, many companies say they are on track to offer safe, affordable, clean electric aircraft that can help passengers travel up to two to 150 miles without the need for a traditional runway. Public and private experts believe the technology could grow into a larger market that helps reduce congestion and change the way people travel in large metropolitan areas.
While urban air travel is currently beyond the reach of most consumers (consider: Uber Copter), improvements in battery technology have reduced the cost of developing electric-powered aircraft that are feasible as urban passenger transport. These companies are betting that they can reach the electric urban and regional air travel masses and have developed new aircraft to compete for some part of this new market in the next few years.
“We want to create something that is accessible to many people, so that high-speed trains can operate without the need for infrastructure,” said Daniel Wiegand, CEO and founder of Lilium Air Mobility in Germany. “We will not be on our first day in Germany at the cost of a high-speed train ticket, but if we do not get there within 15 years, I will consider our goal a failure.”
The manufacturers claim that these electric planes have many advantages over conventional aircraft, especially helicopters, which are expensive to maintain and fly, and come with noisy and safety risks, as Kobe Bryant and eight other passengers were killed in the crash.
Newer electric planes use about one-fifth of the energy of traditional helicopters. Unlike traditional stationary-wing aircraft, they do not require a runway to take off and land. Unlike helicopters, they cannot be heard loudly from the ground and will have multiple rotors and backup systems, making them more secure.
Adam Goldstein, co-chief executive of Archer Aviation, said he expects his company to offer travel fares of three to four dollars per mile. So the journey from Manhattan to Kennedy would be approximately 17 miles, between $ 50 and $ 80. Many experts have predicted that the price of a regional flight will be the same as that of the luxury car service Uber Black.
“The biggest cost is the battery,” said Mr Goldstein, “which is” expensive, but gets cheaper every day. ” (He declined to elaborate on battery sourcing and pricing.)
Many companies, including Lilium and Archer, have stood out in the crowded area for their technology and raising capital. No one is satisfied with just building vehicles; By combining the traditional roles of aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and airlines like Delta, they strive to develop all aircraft and provide end-to-end services.
Many experts attribute the reduction in battery prices to Tesla and other auto companies in the electric market. Traditional manufacturers like Hyundai are also increasing their investment in electric aircraft in the hope of entering the airline in 2028.
More established players in the space, such as Joby Aviation and Volocopter, are promising to enter the airline by 2024, an ambitious goal that will depend largely on gaining regulatory approval.
The largest area of investment is in electric vehicles that take off and land vertically, such as helicopters or harrier jets. Known as electric vertical takeoff and landing or eVTOLs, these aircraft typically carry two to 10 passengers and can travel up to 200 miles, making them suitable for passing through a metropolitan area or connecting two cities.
In 2014, Mr. Wiegand of Lilium had a light bulb moment when he saw a video of a military aircraft flying vertically and realized that the electric version could solve all the traditional problems of using aircraft in dense urban areas: eliminating noise and air pollution, as well as the need for runways. While still a student at the Technical University of Munich at the time, Mr. Wiegand formed a team and today began developing engines that power his company’s seven-seater electric jet.
He believes his company’s jet technology is better than propeller-based designs, and argues that the additional capabilities will help reduce costs at a level that middle-class customers can afford.
The Volocopter, founded in 2011 and based in Munich, is a different approach; He currently owns two vehicles, one of which is a “multicopter,” a helicopter with 18 rotor blades, called the Volocity. The two-seater aircraft has a 22-mile range, with its chief executive Florian Reuters saying it is easier to certify than some long-haul electric aircraft and is ideally suited for urban travel, where the majority of trips are 10 to 20. The Mile Volocopter is also developing a four-seater aircraft with a range of 100 miles aimed more for regional travel.
“We are one of the few companies that has acknowledged that there are different types of missions and different types of vehicles for different missions,” Mr. Reuters said.
Volocopter is pursuing regulatory approvals with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and expects its aircraft to be operational by 2024.
Joby, based in Santa Cruz, California, pursuing the same goal using another approach, has flown more than 1,000 test flights from a fully electric aircraft, which can seat four passengers and a pilot and has a range of 150 miles on a single charge. . Last December, when ride-sharing giant Uber offloaded Elevate, their urban air travel ride-sharing product, Joby, and invested an additional 75 million in the company, the company made headlines, signaling that the two services would be seamlessly connected.
Cities are already preparing to bring electric planes into their already heavy transport systems. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti founded the Urban Movement Lab in 2019; Today the organization focuses on creating the certification of electric aircraft for public use by the FAA by 2025.
The FAA declined several requests for interviews, but said it was reviewing electric aircraft on a case-by-case basis.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said his city is embracing traditional methods of transportation, such as buses and light rail, as a cost-effective, environmentally friendly alternative to EVTOL, which is expensive to build and relies on older technology. He said the city is looking for parking garages, roofs and other potential takeoff and landing locations.
“We think one of the flaws in transportation planning and funding is re-reading yesterday’s ideas,” he said in an interview. “The sky naturally has many dimensions and it gives you the ability to be creative.”
Mr. Suarez added that he has forced Transport Secretary Pete Butigig to adopt urban air mobility instead of focusing on the old mode of transportation.
Sam Morrissey, executive director of Urban Movement Labs, said the aircraft would initially be limited to existing commercial airports and flight routes until authorities could decide how new locations for takeoffs and landings could be added without interfering with other modes of transport. (Both Joby and Archer have begun certification for existing fixed-wing aircraft.)
“Our challenge is, if they do reach out, do we have everything so that only the rich can use them,” he said. Morrissey said.
#Taxi #Airport #Air
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.