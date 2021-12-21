Taxpayers will get relief! Then the last date for filing Income Tax Return may increase

The last date for filing income tax returns is approaching. At the same time, some experts believe that the last date of income tax return may once again increase. It has increased twice before this. First it was from 31st July to 30th September and then it has been extended to 31st December. Some experts believe that due to the increasing cases of Omicron, the last date for filing tax returns may be extended once again. At the same time, it has also been said by a government official that income tax returns are likely to increase once again.

Talking to CNBC-TV18, an Income Tax Department official said that extension of the date for filing IT returns beyond December 31 may be considered. He said that when various taxpayers express concern over the technical glitches of the new income tax portal, the last date of income tax return may get extended. The official also said that the extension of the ITR filing deadline is a policy decision, which will be taken by the Union Finance Minister.

Over 3.83 crore returns filed

In an information given by the Income Tax Department, it has been told that more than 3.83 crore tax returns have been filed for the financial year 2020-21. The Income Tax Department has given information about the data till December 19. It has also been said by the Income Tax Department that if you also want to file Income Tax Return, then do it immediately.

Messages coming to taxpayers

A message is also being sent to the taxpayers by the Income Tax Department. Which reads “Dear PAN Number, Now is a good time to file Income Tax Return for AY 2021-22. So file now and if you have filed then ignore this message.

Fine will be imposed after the last date

Taxpayers should remember that the deadline for filing ITR has been fixed till December 31. If during this time you did not file the return and if the last date of filing the tax return has not changed, then you will have to file ITR with penalty.