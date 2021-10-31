taylor-famous-for-without-clothes-photoshoot-former-england-women-cricketer-becomes-assistant-coach-for-men-t10-abu-dhabi-team This woman cricketer in the discussion about this responsibility for

Former England women’s cricketer Sarah Taylor has got a big responsibility in men’s cricket. He has been appointed as the assistant coach of a team in the men’s T10 tournament. A few years ago, Sarah Taylor came into the limelight with her undressed pictures.

Sarah Taylor, who was the star player of the England women’s cricket team, has been given an important responsibility for men’s cricket. He has been appointed as the assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi in the men’s T10 league. She has also become the first woman to hold this responsibility in men’s cricket.

At the same time, after getting this responsibility, there has been a reaction from his side. She has said that she didn’t want to be called a player who had nothing to do with franchise cricket.

Let us tell you that Taylor, one of the best women wicketkeepers in the world, has been made the assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi in the Abu Dhabi T10 League starting from 19 November. She had come into the limelight a few years ago for one of her undressed photoshoots. In those photos, she was seen doing more wicketkeeping with the bat. On which there was a lot of controversy.

Photos from a photoshoot done by Sarah Taylor a few years back (Source- Twitter/Instagram)

Talking about this responsibility, Taylor said, “Hopefully this is a step forward. Women will now continue to get such jobs and roles. It should be seen as a coach, not as a women’s coach.

“It means a lot,” he said. I was shocked when I got this role. I was counting the days when I would go to Abu Dhabi and take charge. I want to make a mark as a good coach.

Taylor will work with head coach Paul Farbras and former South African all-rounder Lance Klusner. She said that she gained a lot of experience as coach of Sussex County.

“I learned a lot in Sussex County,” he said. I got very good mentors who supported me very well. I am enjoying coaching. I didn’t want to be identified as a woman who had nothing to do with franchise cricket.