taylor-harbhajan-singh-javagal-srinath-and-others-got-lifetime-membership-in-marylebone-cricket-club-read-full-list Indian legend Harbhajan Singh and Srinath get life membership of MCC, England women Cricketer Sarah Taylor also got the honor

18 cricketers, including Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and former fast bowler Javagal Srinath, were today granted life membership of the MCC. The name of former England women’s cricketer Sarah Taylor is also included in this list.

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and former pacer Javagal Srinath were among 18 cricketers who were awarded honorary life memberships by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Tuesday. The London-based MCC is considered the custodian of the laws of cricket.

Harbhajan and Srinath have had illustrious international careers. Harbhajan has 417 wickets to his name in 103 Tests and is the third highest wicket taker among Indians in this format of the game. He has taken more than 700 wickets in all formats of international cricket.

Srinath is currently the match referee of the elite panel (top level) of the ICC (International Cricket Council). He is one of the great fast bowlers of India. He has taken 315 wickets in ODIs and 236 wickets in Tests.

“This year’s list represents eight of the 12 Test-playing nations, including some of the most popular players in the modern game,” the MCC said in a statement here.

Apart from two players from India, four players each from England and South Africa have been given this honor. This includes three players from West Indies, two from Australia and one each from New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

MCC awards Honorary Life Membership of the Club to some of the world’s finest cricketers. We are delighted to announce the names of the latest men and women to have been bestowed with this privilege: — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOofficial) October 19, 2021

In addition to former captain Alastair Cook, England’s leading run-scorer in Tests, Ian Bell and Marcus Trescothick have received lifetime membership honors. Together these three have scored more than 39,000 runs in international cricket.

The fourth name in this list is that of female wicket-keeper batsman Sarah Taylor. South African veterans who have been awarded Honorary Life Membership include Hashim Amla, Herschelle Gibbs, Jock Kallis and Morne Morkel.

The list includes Australian women’s batsman Alex Blackwell and artistic batsman Damien Martin. Ian Bishop, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Ramnaresh Sarwan are representing West Indies in this.

Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath, who took 433 wickets in Test cricket, has also been given an Honorary Life Membership. New Zealand women’s cricketer Sarah McGlashan and Zimbabwe all-rounder Grant Flower have also been honored with life membership.