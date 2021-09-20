Taylor Heinicke Net Worth 2021: Income, Salary, Career, Bio

Taylor Heinick's net worth is estimated to be over $1.5 million in 2021.

Taylor Heinicke is an American quarterback footballer who currently plays for the Washington football team in the National Football League. Prior to this, he has played for other big names including Carolina Panthers.

Taylor Henicky is estimated to have a net worth of over $1.5 million currently. He has collected a hefty amount of money from being a well reputed NFL player.

net worth $1.5 million Name taylor heinke Country United States of america Ages 28 years Income $80K+ (per year) last update 2021

Being a reputed National Football League player, he has earned a decent amount of money over the years.

net worth in 2021 $1.5 million net worth in 2020 $1.4 million net worth in 2019 $1.2 million net worth in 2018 $1.1 million net worth in 2017 $1 million

Taylor Heinicke was born on 15 March 1993 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. He was born to his parents Brett Heinicke and Diana Dodsworth. In addition, he holds the nationality of the United States of America.

In addition, he has grown up with his brother. Also, he is very close to his sister. However, there is no information about his sister.

Taylor is a highly qualified and educated person. He completed his high school education at Collins Hill High School located in Suwanee, Georgia. In 2011, he received an athletic scholarship from Old Dominion University.

He attended Collins Hill High School in Georgia and was coached by his trainer named Kevin Reich. In addition, he received an athletic scholarship from Old Dominion University. Currently, he is the head coach of Collins Hill High School. Furthermore, he performed very consistently throughout his college career.

Before signing a deal with the Washington football team as a quarterback footballer, he played for several well-known teams, including teams such as the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings.

net worth $1.5 million Name taylor heinke Ages 28 years Height 6 feet weight 210 pounds profession football player Date of birth 15 March 1993 birth place Atlanta, Georgia the nationality American Income $80K+ (per year) Husband not known

As of 2021, Taylor Heinicke has an estimated net worth of around $1.5 million. He earns most of his earnings from his professional career as an NBA footballer. Talking about his salary, he earns more than $80K per year.

