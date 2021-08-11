Taylor Mac’s ‘Joy and Pandemic’ Is Postponed as Covid Cases Surge

Taylor Mac’s “Joy and Pandemic,” a play announced in March during the 1918 influenza pandemic, was a silver lining at the Magic Theater in San Francisco: a world premiere production, which will open in September for what was the first live audience from the theater in 18 months.

But now, in another turn of life where art meets life, production has been postponed indefinitely due to the push for the Delta variant in Covid cases.

“Timing is everything,” Mac said in a statement. “With the rise in infections, now is not the time to wholeheartedly engage with the themes of this work. Our hope is that the time will come soon.

Mac is best known for “A 24-Decade History of Popular Music,” a 24-hour marathon performance that captures all of American history through song, refracted through a radical queer lens (and involving exuberant audience participation) . “Joy and Pandemic,” which will be directed by Loretta Greco, was in part inspired by some of Mac’s research for this show, and had been commissioned by the Magic, a 144-seat non-profit theater with which Mac has a long association, before the Covid -19 pandemic.