Taylor Swift Fans Offer NYU Students Big Money For Tickets to See Commencement Speech – Gadget Clock

Taylor Swift Fans Offer NYU Students Big Money For Tickets to See Commencement Speech





New York University is telling Swifties: You need to calm down.

It’s shaping up to be the hottest ticket in town — not a concert, Broadway show, or sporting event, but rather NYU’s graduation ceremony.

The reason has a little something to do with this year’s commencement speaker: Taylor Swift. Her die-hard superfans are haggling students for tickets to the event, and offering big bucks — but the school has said there will be consequences for students tempted to become scalpers.

“A lot of my friends being reached out to, yeah everyone wants those tickets,” said Brian Rios, a graduating senior from Harlem.

NYU bans students from selling or auctioning off their commencement tickets, as every student gets just two to the event at Yankee Stadium. The punishment for trying to make some fast cash by selling off those coveted items: their diploma could be put in jeopardy.

The school’s website warns: “Students will be subject to disciplinary sanctions – including without limitation the delayed issuance of a degree or diploma.”

While Rios said it “would be nice if she could throw in a song” during the commencement, an NYU spokesperson shot down any chance of that happening.

“Folks should know that Ms. Swift — whom we are very honored to have as one of our honorary degree recipients this year — will be speaking, not giving a performance,” spokesperson John Beckman said.

NYU says it’s typical for students to exchange tickets amongst themselves if one student doesn’t plan on going and another students wants to invite more guests. But the university spokesperson said what’s abnormal about this year is the demand from non-NYU people trying to get students to sell them a ticket — and the payers are willing to pay, pay, pay, pay, pay.

“I think people really love Taylor Swift and would do anything to have an unique opportunity to hear her speak on a different platform besides a concert,” said NYU Stern grad Jamie Herschman, a Swift fan who isn’t selling her tickets — but rather is giving them away.

“Two of my best friends, it’s too much for my parents to come in twice and so they’re big Taylor Swift fans too, they get to come with me,” she said.

For Rios, there’s no money in the world anyone can offer because he’s inviting his biggest fans.

“My mom and dad. I wanted to invite the whole family, we only get two tickets, at least I get to bring them,” he said.

The NYU graduation ceremony will be held May 18th, where the 11-time Grammy winner will deliver the commencement speech and receive an honorary degree.