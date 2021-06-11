Tayshia Adams stands out from the crowd in NYC in bandana top and patterned jeans

She’s co-hosting season 17 of ABC’s The Bachelorette following the departure of Chris Harrison.

And on Thursday, Tayshia Adams stepped out to run some errands solo in New York Metropolis.

The truth star, 30, made the most of her downtime by grabbing a beverage to go to get pleasure from on the run.

Adams flashed slightly pores and skin in a white bandana top which she wore with too lengthy patterned blue jeans that she turned up at the hem.

She added sandal heels and styled her lengthy hair in a half ponytail.

The California native accessorized with a pendant necklace and earrings and carried an orange purse.

new gig: Adams, who’s engaged to Zac Clark after proposing on the season 16 finale of The Bachelorette, has changed longtime host Chris Harrison on the present’s seventeenth season

Adams first discovered fame as a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor and she went on to turn out to be The Bachelorette for the present’s sixteenth season.

In the season finale, she accepted a proposal from contestant Zac Clark.

Again in March, ABC confirmed that host Chris Harrison wouldn’t be returning for season 17 of The Bachelorette following a racism scandal and that Adams and fellow present veteran Kaitlyn Bristowe can be taking on his duties.

On Monday, the two launched the new Bachelorette Katie Thurston in the season’s premiere.

Additionally earlier in the week, it was confirmed that Harrison, who served as the host of The Bachelor and its spinoffs, The Bachelorette and The Bachelor in Paradise since 2002, has formally left the franchise.

Harrison, 49, who was suspended after backing a contestant’s ‘racist’ social gathering, is strolling away with an eight-figure payout following months of tense negotiations with WBTV and Disney-owned ABC tv, in accordance with Deadline.