tcl 20y smartphone price: TCL 20Y cheap phone with 48MP camera has arrived! Camera app full of features, see price – tcl 20y 48mp with triple camera setup launched at a starting price of Rs 11000 Check details

TCL has made a splash in the market by bringing cheap smartphones to the market. This affordable smartphone is equipped with many features and it gets a strong camera-battery pack. The phone has a waterdrop-style notch and a light chin at the bottom. It has a fingerprint sensor on the back and a rectangular camera module on the back. The camera module consists of three sensors in a vertical position with flash. Key features of the TCL 20Y smartphone include MediaTek Helio A25 processor, HD + display, 48-megapixel main camera and 4000mAh battery.

TCL 20Y Features: Packed with camera app features

TCL 20Y runs on Android 11. It has a 6.52-inch HD + (720×1,600 pixels) display with water drop-style notch design, 20: 9 aspect ratio, 2.5D glass protection and eye comfort mode. It is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 octa-core (MTK6762D) SoC, with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB inbuilt storage. Storage can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

For photography, the TCL 20Y packs a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera with f / 1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth camera with f / 2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro with f / 2.4 aperture. L lens included. Camera features include Multi-Frame, Sound Removal, Face Tracking, AI Scene Detection 2.0, HDR, AI Composition Panorama, AI Filter, Google Lens, Pro Mode, Light Trail, EIS Video Stabilization, Low Light Video and Stop Motion . On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.0 aperture.

The TCL 20Y has a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5 and more. On the back is a fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The dimensions of the phone are 165.64×75.59×8.74 mm and it weighs only 194 grams.

Also read- Vivo Carnival Sale: These 9 Vivo phones are available at a nominal price; There will be thousands of exchange bonuses available for older phones



TCL 20Y: Price and Availability

Currently, the TCL 20Y has been launched in the South American and African markets. The new TCL 20Y is priced at GHS 900 (approximately Rs. 10,900) for the 4GB + 64GB storage option in Ghana. The TCL 20Y is priced at ARS 28,999 (approximately Rs. 21,600) in Argentina. It comes in Twilight Blue and Twilight Black color options. TCL 20Y is already available for sale through Jumia.com, TCL online store, Fravega.com and Megatone.com.