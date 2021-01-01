tcl Chicago Price: Rs 60,000. TCL was bringing a less foldable phone than this, so it won’t launch; Watch the phone in the video – tcl was bringing your first foldable phone to Chicago in less than 60 thousand Now cancel the plan Watch the phone in the video

TCL has been showcasing its foldable smartphones at trade shows and special events for some time now. The company had earlier announced that it would launch its first commercially available foldable smartphone in 2021. While the company is preparing to launch its first foldable smartphone, it has backtracked on its promise and will not launch a folding smartphone this year.

The company shipped Chicago samples with the codenames of its first foldable smartphone to some publications, including CNET and MrMobile. The design of the device is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with some minor design tweaks.



When asked about the launch cancellation, TCL’s Chief Marketing Officer Stephen Street told CNET, “We had this product ready and they were going to market it, but we thought … not right. For us, this category is really, very important. We will bring products. .We will bring many products. “

TCL Chicago: Details

The TCL Chicago 6.67-inch foldable plastic display plays with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. In comparison, its rival Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with ultra-thin glass (UTG). The Motorola Razr also has a plastic foldable display. The outer panels are made of plastic. CNET also noted that the display crease on TCL was much less visible than its competitors.

Compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Chicago Moto Razor 5G shares many of its specifications. It is powered by Snapdragon 765G and has 128GB internal storage with 6GB RAM. The device comes with a 3,545mAh battery. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, has a flagship Snapdragon 888 SOC.

The device packs a dual-camera setup on the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it has a 44-megapixel selfie camera. Mr Mobile said the phone’s software was still in the prototype phase and that the camera features were not working properly.

TCL Chicago: Expected price

While TCL did not disclose the price of the Chicago, both CNET and Mr.Mobile have said that the device could be priced at $ 800 (approximately Rs. 58,820), which is about $ 200 cheaper than the new Galaxy Z Flip 3. But apparently, TCL wants to lower the price further and the company has already said that it will launch its first foldable smartphone in the next 12 to 18 months and it will be something better than Chicago.

This is one reason to postpone the launch

Another reason TCL did not launch in Chicago is that US telecom carriers are not currently interested in selling foldable smartphones, instead they only want to sell 5G smartphones.