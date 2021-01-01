tcl x9 85 inch mini led google tv Launch Price: Sensation will fly when you hear the price! TCL X9 TV 85 Inch Mini LED 8K Screen Pop-up Camera, Price More Than Rs 7 Lakh – TCL X9 Launch Price $ 9999 Google TV with 85 Inch 8K Screen and Pop Camera Features

Chinese electronics giant TCL last month launched a smart TV with a built-in Google TV. The company has been consistently launching products in the smart TV portfolio with Google TV features and now the company has launched the flagship TCL X9 Mini-LED TV.

The TCL X9 is special not only because of the built-in Google TV but also because of its design. The X9 has an 85-inch large mini LED screen with Google TV. The TV has been launched for $ 9,999 (around Rs 7 lakh).

The 85-inch display is the most important feature of the TCS X9 television. This screen supports 8K resolution and has a mini-LED backlight. QLED technology has been used to improve the color in the display panel. It offers different refresh rates and has two HDMI 2.1 ports and eARC support.

The X9 TV has a very thin frame on which the display panel is mounted. The frame has OD Zero technology that reduces the distance between the mini-LED backlight and the LCD display layer. This TV has very thin bezels around the display.

Due to the slim build, the TV also gets a dedicated 5.1.2 soundbar that is equipped with onkyo-tuned drivers. This package also includes a subwoofer. The soundbar is also integrated with the TV stand. The smart TV has a pop-up camera that can be used for video calling through Google Duo.