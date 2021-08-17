TCS shares surpass new record high market capitalization of Rs 13 trillion

Highlights TCS has a market cap of over Rs 13 lakh crore

It became the second company in the country to achieve this feat.

Shares of the company hit a record high of Rs 3,551

TCS stock has risen 11 percent this month

New Delhi

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest IT company, today has a market cap of over Rs 13 lakh crore. TCS is the second largest performing company in the country. Shares of the Tata group company rose 2.28 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 3,551 during trading on the BSE on Tuesday. Shares of TCS rose for the ninth day in a row.

With this, the market cap of TCS reached Rs 1,312,996 crore. Led by Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India and Asia, Reliance Industries is the most valuable company in the country with a market cap of Rs 13.89 lakh crore. TCS ranks second in terms of market cap. Shares of the company have risen 11 per cent this month, while the BSE Sensex has risen 6 per cent.

What is brokerage?

HDFC Securities has maintained an ad rating with a target price of Rs 3,650 for TCS stocks. The brokerage firm says the company is expected to perform well in the near term. Similarly, analysts at Antique Stock Broking say the TCS brand, long-term investment culture and low exit rates are expected to improve the company’s performance in the coming quarter.