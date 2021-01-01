Teacher and student jokes: The teacher greets the student – the teacher greets the student with new jokes and jokes
Teacher For my student – I’m all about badminton
I know everything
Students – Everything?
Teacher – Yes, if you don’t believe anything
Ajay, Narela
I know everything
Students – Everything?
Teacher – Yes, if you don’t believe anything
Can you ask
Students How many holes are there in the badminton net?
The foundation of that student is still lying
Ajay, Narela
#Teacher #student #jokes #teacher #greets #student #teacher #greets #student #jokes #jokes
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.