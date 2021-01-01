Jokes

Teacher and student jokes: The teacher greets the student – the teacher greets the student with new jokes and jokes

Teacher For my student – I’m all about badminton
I know everything

Students – Everything?

Teacher – Yes, if you don’t believe anything
Can you ask

Students How many holes are there in the badminton net?

The foundation of that student is still lying

Ajay, Narela

