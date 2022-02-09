Teacher Jobs: Government Jobs 2022, Sainik School Teacher Recruitment 2022: Teacher Jobs 2022: Learn TGT, PGT and Lab Assistant Recruitment, Details and Salary at Sainik School here.
You also want to work as a teacher and if you are eligible you can apply for this recruitment (Sank school teacher job). The last date to submit online application is 22nd February 2022. Eligible candidates will be selected in three stages- written test, verification and interview. Admission tickets will be sent to the applicants at their registered email address 15 days before the examination. The notification of Sainik School Teacher Recruitment 2022 is given below.
Check the vacancy details here
TGT Hindi: 1 post
PGT English: 1 post
PGT Physics: 1 post
PGT Chemistry: 1 post
PGT Mathematics: 1 term
PGT Biology: 1 term
PGT Computer Science: 1 post
Lab Assistant Physics: 1 seat
Lab Assistant Chemistry: 1 seat
Lab Assistant Biology: 1 seat
Total number of vacancies – 10 posts
Who can apply?
For TGT post, Bachelor Degree and B.Ed with at least 50% marks from any recognized University or Institution. This will benefit candidates who have a basic knowledge of computer and love sports. PGT posts require post graduate degree and B.Ed in the relevant subject. At the same time, to apply for the position of Laboratory Assistant, one must have passed 12th from Science. In terms of age limit, all applicants should be 21 years to 35 years for TGT, 21 years to 40 years for PGT and minimum 21 years for Lab Assistant posts and maximum 35 years till 01 January 2022. Position wise eligibility and eligibility information can be seen in the notification.
Find out how much you get paid (pay scale)
TGT – Rs 44900
PGT – Rs.47600
Lab Assistant – Rs. 25500
Application fee
Candidates in General and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs.500 / -. On the other hand, SC and ST category candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs. Fees can be paid online.
Soldier School Teacher Recruitment 2022 Notification
