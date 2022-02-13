Teacher Jobs: Rajasthan Teacher Jobs 2022: Good News! Rajasthan extends deadline for recruitment of 32000 teachers, see instructions

Rajasthan Primary and Higher Level 32000 Teacher Recruitment 2022 New Notification Issued. There is good news for candidates who have not yet applied for the Rajasthan Teacher job. Rajasthan Primary Education Department, Bikaner has extended the last date to apply for bumper recruitment of primary teachers and upper primary teachers.Candidates who are preparing for Teacher Recruitment (Shikshak Bharati 2022) and want to get government jobs in Rajasthan, can apply for this recruitment as soon as possible. According to the notification issued by the department, eligible candidates can now apply online till February 16, 2022. In addition, the application correction window will be open from 10 to 16 February. No amendment will be accepted thereafter. Let us know that online application started from 10th January and last date to apply was 9th February 2022.

Rajasthan Teacher Vacancies 2022: See details of vacancies

A total of 32000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes a total of 15500 posts of Rajasthan Primary Teacher Level-I and a total of 16500 posts of Rajasthan Teacher Upper Primary Level-II. Below is the important information and direct link of Shikshak Bharati 2022 notification.

Educational Qualification

Elementary Level I Teachers: Must have passed 12th with 50% marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education or 12th pass with 45% marks and 2nd Diploma in Primary Education or 12th pass with 50% marks and 4 years B.LED degree as per rules of 2002.

Upper Elementary Level II Teacher: Degree with 50% marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education or Bachelor Degree / Master’s Degree with 50% marks in any stream and B.Ed examination passed or Degree marks with 45% and B.Ed with NCTE Criteria 2002 Passed the exam with 50% marks or 12th and 4 years B.Led degree / BA B.Ed / B.Sc B.Ed.

Age range

Eligible candidates should be minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years on 01 January 2023. However, candidates in the reserved category will be exempted from the higher age limit as per government rules.

Application fee

Application fee for General, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs. 100, NCL, OBC – Rs. 70 and SC / ST / PH / Sahariya- Rs. Is 60. Pay examination fee only through debit card, credit card, net banking fee mode.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Do You Know How To Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan 32000 Teacher Recruitment 2022 Latest Notification

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022

