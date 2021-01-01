Teacher Jobs: Teacher Jobs 2021 Notice: Good News! 45000+ teacher recruitment to start soon in Bihar, see updates – Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification for 45000 posts in Bihar

Highlights Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification Soon.

More than 45000 teachers will be recruited in primary and secondary schools.

BPSC will issue bumper recruitment notification.

Teacher Recruitment 2021, Bihar Teacher Job 2021 Notification: There is good news for young people waiting for teacher recruitment. The Bihar government will recruit more than 45,000 teachers in primary and secondary schools. This will be a great opportunity for eligible youth in the state to get jobs (Bihar government jobs). In this recruitment, the posts of headmaster and principal will be filled.



Bihar Teacher Recruitment Notification Coming Soon

A total of 17 proposals have been approved in the state cabinet meeting held on September 07. The cabinet meeting, chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved the filling of a large number of vacancies for headmasters and headmasters in primary and secondary schools. Bihar Headmaster Recruitment Notification 2021 will be released on the official website soon.

This information was given by the Education Minister after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Earlier, two days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the announcement in his Independence Day address in Patna, the Bihar cabinet had approved a proposal to create a separate cadre of primary schools and headmasters in higher secondary schools in the state. State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary had said that school teachers who have been appointed by Panchayati Raj Institutions so far, who have been promoted as school heads, are now being promoted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Recruitment will be done through competitive examination (BPSC competitive examination).

Vacancy Details (Bihar Head Master Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 45,852 headmasters and principals will be recruited in primary and secondary schools through this recruitment drive (Bihar Shikshak Bharati). This includes a total of 40518 posts of Headmasters and 5334 posts of Headmasters.

Also read: SSC Exam 2021: Date of SSC Steno, CHSL, SI and GD Constable Exam Announced, When to See Results?

Who can apply?

Candidates who have done B.Ed (B.Ed) can apply for the job of teacher in Bihar. At the same time, Education Minister Vijaykumar Chaudhary had said in a statement, ‘For higher secondary schools, people from outside the government school system can also apply, but it must be at least 08 years for a government school teacher. A little more experience. However, for educational qualifications, age limit and other required qualifications, BPSC will soon issue a notification (Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification).

Also read: RBI Recruitment 2021: Opportunity to get a job without examination, enough salary for RBI, see details

Teacher recruitment notification will be issued here