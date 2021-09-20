Teacher Jobs: Teacher Jobs: Government Jobs Bumper! More than 8000 Pre-Primary Teacher Recruitment in Punjab, See Details – Teacher Recruitment 2021 Now apply to fill 8393 posts in Punjab, here

Teacher Recruitment 2021, Government Jobs 2021: Department of School Education, Punjab has issued official notification for recruitment of teachers. This is a great opportunity to apply for more than 8000 pre-primary school teacher jobs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com. Online applications have started from 14th September 2021.



A total of 8393 Pre-Primary Teacher (NTT) vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2021). The last date to submit online application is 11 October 2021. You can see the important information of Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2021 and the direct link of the notification given below.

Details of Vacancies (Punjab Teacher Vacancy 2021 Details)

General Category – 3273 posts

SC (M&B) – 840 posts

SC (R&O) – 839 posts

SC (M&B) – 168 posts

SC (R&O) – 168 posts

SC (Player) (M&B) – 42 posts

SC (Player) (R&O) – 42 posts

Backward Classes – 839 posts

Backward Class (Ex-Servicemen) – 168 posts

Players (General) – 167 posts

Freedom Fighter – 84 posts

Ex-servicemen (General) – 588 posts

PWD – 336 posts

IWS – 839 posts

Educational Qualification

For this recruitment (Punjab Pre-Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021) Senior Secondary School i.e. 12th (Intermediate) should have passed with 45% marks from any recognized board. Must have passed the Diploma or Certificate Course of Nursery Teacher Education Program of at least one year duration recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) Government of India. Also, Punjabi should be studied as a subject in 10th (high school). You can visit the notification link below for more details.

Age range

For Punjab East Primary NTT Teacher Recruitment 2021, on 01 January 2021, the age limit of the candidates should be minimum 18 years and maximum 37 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will get concessions in the upper age limit as per government norms.

Punjab Teacher Jobs 2021 Selection Process

Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of written test. Information about the date of the written test will be published on the official website soon.

Application fee

General Category – Rs

Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) – Rs.500

Ex-employee – No application fee

Punjab East Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website