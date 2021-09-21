Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Pre Primary Teacher posts at educationrecruitmentboard.com. Check here for latest updates

Teacher Recruitment 2021: School Education Department, Government of Punjab has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Pre Primary Teacher Posts. Interested candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts on the official web site educationrecruitmentboard.com by 11 October 2021. The application process has been started from 14th September.

A total of 8393 posts will be recruited through this process. In which 3273 posts are reserved for general category, 2099 posts for SC, 839 posts for EWS category, 1007 posts for backward class and 336 posts of PWD category and many other posts are reserved. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of written examination. The date of written examination will be intimated to the candidates in due course.

Punjab NTT Recruitment 2021 Candidate should have passed class 12th or Intermediate or equivalent examination with minimum 45% marks from a recognized Board/ Institute. Apart from this, minimum one year Diploma or Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education Program recognized by NCTE, Government of India. Also, three years experience as Education Provider, Education Volunteer, Education Guarantee Scheme Volunteer (EGSV) etc. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 37 years. However, the reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Interested candidates for recruitment to the post of teacher in Punjab can apply on the official web site educationrecruitmentboard.com by 11 October. To apply, the general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. Whereas, SC / ST category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying.

