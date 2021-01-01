Teacher Recruitment 2021: Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2021 40518 Vacancies for Head Master post

Teacher Recruitment 2021: Bihar government is soon going to issue notification for the recruitment of teachers in Bihar Primary School and Secondary Schools. According to media reports, on September 7, the Bihar government has given approval to fill 40518 vacancies in primary schools and 5334 in secondary schools. This decision has been taken in the cabinet on September 7, 2021.

Approval has been given for the recruitment of headmasters in primary schools and secondary schools under the Education Department, while 40518 posts of elementary teachers have been approved under Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipal Corporations. Now a total of 5334 vacancies will be filled for Principals in Secondary Schools and Higher Secondary Schools in Panchayati Raj Institution. Bihar Head Master Notification can be issued soon on the official website. The applications for these posts will start after the release of the notification.

To apply for these posts, candidates should have B.Ed. However, complete information about educational qualification will be given in the official notification. Candidates wait for the release of official notification. This recruitment process will be done through BPSC.

According to media reports, 150 questions will be asked in the selection test for these posts. Also there will be minus marking in this exam. This will be the first time since 1994 that the appointment of teachers in government schools of Bihar will be done through the Public Service Commission. This was announced by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

To apply for the post of headmasters, plus two teachers who have 8 years of teaching experience. At the same time, teachers of class 9 and 10 who have post graduate as well as 10 years of teaching experience in school will be able to apply. Private school teachers will also be eligible to apply for the vacant posts. Full details of eligibility will be given through notification.

