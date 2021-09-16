Teacher Recruitment 2021: Notification out for pre primary teacher posts at educationrecruitmentboard.com. Check here for latest updates

Teacher Recruitment 2021: There is a good news for the candidates who are interested in the recruitment to the post of teacher. School Education Department, Government of Punjab has issued a notification on its official website educationrecruitmentboard.com for the recruitment of Pre Primary Teacher posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online for recruitment to these posts till 11 October 2021. The application process will be started soon.

A total of 8393 posts of Pre Primary Teacher (NTT) will be recruited through this process. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of written examination and merit. To apply for the post of teacher, the candidate should have passed class 12th or intermediate or equivalent examination with minimum 45% marks from a recognized board / institute. Apart from this, minimum 1 year Diploma or Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education Program recognized by NCTE, Government of India. Also, three years experience as Education Provider, Education Volunteer, Education Guarantee Scheme Volunteer (EGSV) etc. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Punjab NTT Recruitment 2021 Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply through official website till 11 October. For this, the general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. Whereas, SC / ST category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying.

Apart from this, Director Secondary Education, Odisha has released the notification of TGT Recruitment. For this, candidates can apply through the official website dseodisha.in till 30 September. The written exam for Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 likely to be held in 3rd week of October 2020. For more details candidates can check the official website.

