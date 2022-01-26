Teacher Recruitment 2022: APS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for PGT, TGT and PRT posts is here, apply soon

Highlights Apply for Army Public School Teacher Recruitment.

Recruitment is on for various posts.

You can apply till February 12.

APS Delhi Teacher Recruitment 2022: If you want a job as a teacher, you have a golden opportunity to apply. Army Public School (APS), Dhaula Kuan, Delhi has invited applications for the posts of PRT, TGT and PGT. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on the official website of Army Public School Dhaula Kuan apsdk.com. The school has published a list of subject wise vacancies for PGT, TGT and PRT posts on its website.



Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment can send their application along with relevant documents to the school by 12 noon on 12 February 2022. Interviews of applicants will be conducted online or offline as per COVID-19 guidelines. Offline interviews will be conducted at APS, Dhaula Kuan. Below is a direct link to the notification for more details. Download the application from here-

Find out who can apply?

PGT – Candidate should have passed BEd and should have at least 50 percent marks in post graduation with related subject.

TGT – Must have Bachelor Degree and BEd with at least 50% marks from a recognized University or Institution.

PRT – B.Ed / two year diploma degree and degree with minimum 50% marks.

Must have passed CSB and CTET exams.

Age range: Freshers should not be over 40 years of age. The maximum age limit for candidates with teaching experience can be up to 57 years. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

About 8700 teachers will be recruited

AWES is conducting OST for recruitment of Primary Trained Teachers (PRT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various camps and military stations across the country. About 8700 teachers will be recruited in these schools. Candidates from any affected area due to covid restrictions can attend the AI ​​Proctured test at home.

Selection process

Selection of eligible applicants will be based on three stages. The first online screening test, interview and evaluation of teaching skills. Click here for Army Public School Teacher Recruitment Exam Patterns and Courses

Army Public School Delhi Teacher Recruitment 2022 Notification

Vacancy notification