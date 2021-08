Teachers and students joke: Pappu got three new girlfriends! – Teacher students new jokes and jokes go viral on social media

Tell me Pappu you have 9 apples …

Out of that you gave 4 apples to Rinki …



3 apples for Pooja and 2 apples for Kajal …

So what do you get …

Pappu– I’ll get three new girlfriends.

Prashant, Amethi