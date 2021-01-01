Teacher’s Day 2021: Important tips to write an essay on Teachers’ Day. Read here to know more

Teacher’s Day 2021: A teacher is very important in our life. After parents, only teachers make an important contribution to improve our life and give a new direction. Not only this, teachers also explain to us the difference between right and wrong. To honor this contribution, Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on 5th September.

On the day of Teacher’s Day, all the students can have a different way of paying respect to their teacher. Some children play the role of teacher in school on this day, while some thank them by giving them gifts. At the same time, many students express their views through essays. If you also want to write an essay on Teacher’s Day, then definitely include these things in your speech.

You must write in your essay why and since when Teacher’s Day is being celebrated. For your information, let us tell you that Teacher’s Day in India started on 5 September 1962. It is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the former President of the country, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the first Vice President and second President of the country besides a great teacher. He was also awarded the Bharat Ratna and was also nominated for the Nobel Prize 27 times. It is believed that when he took over as President in 1962, some of his students had talked about celebrating his birthday. On this, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan said that instead of celebrating his birthday separately, he would feel proud if it was celebrated as Teacher’s Day. Since then his birthday was celebrated as Teacher’s Day.

Apart from this, you can also write about the role of teacher in society and their importance in your essay. Along with this, you can also tell how children celebrate Teacher’s Day. For example, in most schools, children dress up like teachers on the day of Teacher’s Day and fulfill their responsibilities. Apart from this, small and big programs are also organized for the teachers. By keeping these few things in mind, you can prepare a good essay on Teacher’s Day.

