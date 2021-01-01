Teacher’s Day 2021: The best teacher-student bond seen in these Bollywood movies, remember your gurus will come

‘Sir’ released in 1993 The 1993 film ‘Sir’ is one of the best student-teacher films ever made. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pooja Bhatt, Atul Agnihotri and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The film is still known for its excellent music and excellent acting.

2005 release ‘Black’ Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee are known for their excellent performances in the film ‘Black’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film was based on the life of a blind and deaf girl. This movie is very different from all the Bollywood movies till date. It shows how a blind and deaf girl develops a relationship with her teacher. In this the teacher then becomes a patient of Alzheimer’s disease.

‘Mohabbatein’ released in 2000 Mohabbatein, released in 2000, is a love story film. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Narayan Shankar in the film. Who played the role of the head of the Gurukul. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan’s tough look and tough attitude towards students created a special place in the hearts of the audience. But then there is Shah Rukh Khan’s entry in the film. Joe enters Gurukul as a cool teacher. Then there is the special bond between Shah Rukh Khan and the students living in the Gurukul. READ Also Malika Arora Spot In glamorous outfit photos goes viral

2007 release ‘Chak De India’ Shah Rukh Khan is in the role of the coach of the women’s hockey team in the movie ‘Chak De India’. In this character, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a different incarnation. The audience was delighted to see Shah Rukh playing a hard-working master to train the women’s team to win matches for his country. This film of Shah Rukh Khan is considered as one of his great films.

2007 release stars on the ground Who can forget the role of Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s teacher in ‘Taare Zameen Par’. The problem of dyslexia is told in the film, how life becomes challenging for a child suffering from it. Aamir plays the role of a painting teacher in the film, who is dyslexic to the first child (Darsheel Safari) and helps him overcome his disability.

September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s Day every year in the country. One day is not enough to thank the Guru. Still, every year 5th September is celebrated for Guru. On Teacher’s Day, we are going to name some Bollywood movies that you can’t miss as they bring back old memories of your school days. Follow life. These are your gurus. Everything the teacher teaches is useful for your life. Teachers and students have a unique relationship. The two have a unique bond with each other.