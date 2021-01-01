Teacher’s Day: Teacher’s Day 2021: That is why it is celebrated on September 05

Highlights Teacher’s Day is celebrated on September 05 in India.

This was stated by Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India.

October 05 is International Teachers’ Day.

History and significance of Teacher’s Day: Teacher’s Day is celebrated all over the world as an important day. Because this is a day celebrated in honor of the Guru, which is celebrated like any other festival. However, International Teacher’s Day is celebrated on October 05, which was declared by UNESCO in 1994. But in India it is celebrated on 05 September. The story behind this is very interesting, if you know, you will salute the great teacher Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan.



It is well known that Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India, scholar, philosopher and recipient of the Bharat Ratna, was born on 5 September 1888 in Tirumani, Tamil Nadu. In his memory we celebrate this date as Teacher’s Day.

Teacher’s Day 2021 History

In fact, Dr. Radhakrishnan, the former President of India (1962-1967), arrived at his office on September 5, his birthday. Some of his students and friends who were present there wanted to celebrate this day in a special way. Dr. Radhakrishnan categorically refused to do any kind of frills and specials. But he told his students that if they want to make this day special, make it a teacher for the country. And thus Teacher’s Day began to be celebrated in India from 5th September.

Importance of Teacher’s Day 2021

This is a day to express respect and gratitude to all the teachers. From schools, colleges, higher educational institutions to coaching centers across the country, this day is celebrated as a tribute to Dr. Radhakrishnan. Many students show their appreciation and gratitude by giving cards and gifts to their teachers.

The celebration of Teacher’s Day is changing due to Kovid-19

Last year, schools, colleges and other educational institutions were closed due to the coronavirus (COVID 19) epidemic. Despite this, the students wished a happy Teacher’s Day through social media. However, schools and colleges are being reopened this year in view of the declining transition to Kovid-1. Still, it’s good to send congratulatory messages through social media. You can express your gratitude and affection to your teachers for making this day special.