Teachers have to pay for transfer, Gehlot said in the meeting, people mixed yes in yes, shamed minister said this

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot embarrassed his own minister from the stage. He said in a meeting that money would be running in the transfer of teachers. The teachers sitting there nodded their yes. It was a shameful situation for Govind Singh Dotesara, who was handling the department of education minister. Though he tried to quell the dispute by finding a middle ground, his ministry was publicly tarnished. The special thing is that Dotasara is still the PCC chief.

In fact, on Tuesday, a strange situation arose for the Education Minister when the CM asked the teachers from the stage itself whether they really had to pay for the transfers. Corruption in the transfers of the education department is not a new thing. Often opposition leaders have also been making this allegation. On the other hand, the answer to Gehlot’s question that came from among the teachers embarrassed Dotesara. Many teachers said yes to the CM’s question.

Gehlot said that this is disturbing. There is a need for a transparent policy for transfers. He said that the teachers get recommendations from the leaders for transfer to the desired place. The CM did not stop here. He said that it is also heard that teachers have to pay money for transfer to the desired place. He asked the teachers whether it was true that they had to pay for the transfer. The answer came that this is true. You have to pay for the transfer.

At a felicitation program for teachers, in Jaipur, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asks them if they need to pay money for a transfer. The teachers respond with "Yes". The CM says, "It's very unfortunate that teachers need to pay money for transfer. A policy should be made…"

Rajasthan Minister for School Education, Govind Singh Dotasra says, "…CM wanted to indicate that people pay money. It will be scrapped with the implementation of a policy for the transfer of teachers during the tenure of CM and me."

The CM said that the Education Minister Dotasara did all the talking about the education department. But after listening to him, it seemed as if he was bidding farewell to the cabinet. It has been asking the high command for a long time that he should be kept on one post. Hearing today’s speech, it was as if Govind Singh Dotasara had reiterated his resolve once again in Delhi. It seemed from his words that he was taking more interest in the organization.

After the CM’s address was over, Dotasara said that if anyone has had tea for transfers while he was education minister, then definitely tell. The CM’s gesture was that somewhere the pocket gets cut. All this will be ended by implementing a precise transfer policy under the leadership of me and the Chief Minister.