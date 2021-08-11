Teachers in California must have proof of vaccination or face regular testing, the governor says.

Teachers and school staff in California must have proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or be tested weekly, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday, making the state the first in the country to do so.

The move comes as these mandates gain momentum among public and private employers, as cases in the United States have jumped amid the spread of the Delta variant. Several locations in California have renewed mask restrictions, including Los Angeles County.

Many large companies, including Google, Disney, Tyson Foods and Microsoft, have announced certain vaccination requirements for workers returning to offices and factories.

While California officials initially emphasized that they were simply encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, the governor announced late last month that the state would require health care workers and government employees to get vaccinated. ‘State be vaccinated or tested at least once a week.