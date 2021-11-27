Teachers jobs can be permanent in this state, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP made a big promise Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to regularize teachers jobs if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in next year Punjab Assembly polls Maybe permanent, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP made a big promise

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday joined the teachers’ protest in Mohali and said that teachers’ jobs will be made permanent if the Aam Aadmi Party wins next year’s Punjab Assembly elections.

From Chandigarh airport, Kejriwal reached the protest site directly. Temporary teachers have been protesting outside the Punjab School Education Board building for the last 165 days demanding permanent jobs. Kejriwal was accompanied by party’s state unit president Bhagwant Mann, in-charge of Punjab affairs Jarnail Singh and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema.

Kejriwal told the protesting teachers that the Aam Aadmi Party should get a chance to form the government in Punjab. He claimed that his government in Delhi has improved the education system and resolved the issues of teachers. Kejriwal criticized the previous Congress and Akali government for not accepting the demands of the teachers.

He said, “I have come here today and I promise you that I will make your jobs permanent once our government comes. I have resolved the issues of teachers in Delhi. So we will find a solution to the issues in Punjab also.”

The National Coordinator of the Aam Aadmi Party said that the protesting teachers told them that they get Rs 6,000 per month. Kejriwal said that the minimum wage in Delhi is Rs 15,000 per month. He said, “You give us a chance. If we can’t do it, you will remove us next time.”

He said that both the Congress and the Akali Dal did not make teachers’ jobs permanent during their tenure. Kejriwal said that the Charanjit Singh Channi government lies that it fixed 36,000 tender employees in the state. He said that a few days back the sanitation workers of Punjab met him who said that even his job was not made permanent.