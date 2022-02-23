Teachers organization focuses on mental health needs for educators



Becoming a teacher has never been easier, and the COVID-19 epidemic has made the job even more stressful, according to educators who say that taking care of students is even more challenging if you don’t take care of yourself first.

Tonya Tolson, a 12th-grade English teacher at Mountain Island Charter School in Mount Holly, North Carolina, said, “I had to go for counseling recently because I’m fine, I’m not right.”

Tolson says in his two decades of teaching, the job has been fruitful, but demanding.

“We always donate. And we give, we give, we give. So no one notices that we are actually giving from an empty cup,” he said.

Lesson planning and grading papers require a long time. And keeping distant students on track was especially difficult during the epidemic, according to academics.

“A lot of teachers are leaving the profession because it’s not really good for us emotionally,” Tolson explained.

According to the National Education Association, there are about 390,000 fewer educators in American public schools than ever before. On top of that, 55% of educators say they are ready to quit their job before planning.

Darnita Samuels is a North Carolina-based marriage and family therapist who works regularly with teachers. He says some people feel overwhelmed, but don’t know why.

“What they’re saying is, ‘I’m stressed, my anxiety is getting worse,'” says Samuels.

Samuels works with an organization called Teachers Resource, which connects with the help of teachers.

“Healthy people are equal to healthy teachers, healthy students,” said Sonia Battle, founder of the organization.

Battle says he started teaching teachers when he noticed that teachers were being neglected across the country in terms of mental health.

“Our first response has always been to help the children, to help the children, to let them recover. And then we suffer,” Tolson said.

Battle Live on Facebook and group zoom sessions with licensed therapists like Samuels.

“Sometimes I open it and ask if there’s anyone out there who wants to share exactly what they’re working on. So that we can help them develop the skills to deal with it,” Samuels said.

Since 2020, the Battle has added about 1,000 teachers, including Tolstoy. The goal is to continue expanding because Tolson says connecting with mental health resources is a valuable lesson.

“You can say you’re good enough all day, but when you don’t think you’re good enough, you’re not good enough,” Tolson said.

Group therapy sessions are helpful, but Samuels says the best way for a teacher to work through unique problems is to find one therapy after another. To find counseling in your area, you can go to theteachersresource.org and click “Contact Us”.