Teachers Recruitment 2021: apply online for DEE Assam Teachers Recruitment 2021 at dee.assam.gov.in

Teachers Recruitment 2021: The Director of Elementary Education, Assam or DEE Assam has released the official notification for the recruitment of teachers. According to the official notification, the recruitment process to fill 9,354 teaching posts will start from September 27, application forms will be available on the official website of DEE Assam at dee.assam.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test or Assam TET will be able to apply for the exam and those candidates who will appear in the Assam TET to be held in the month of October 2021 and those who qualify the exam can also apply.

Candidates who have qualified in the Assam TET to be held in October 2021 can apply from the date of result declaration till midnight of 31st December. Selected candidates on the posts of teachers will be given a pay scale of Rs 14000 to 60,500.

To apply for the post of Assistant Teacher (LPS) candidates should have Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) and 2-year D.El.Ed or 4-year B.El.Ed or 2-year Diploma in Education and Assam Passed in TET. For Assistant Teacher (UPS), candidates should have 2 years D.El.Ed, Graduation with B.Ed or D.Ed. (Special Education) or B.Ed. And must have passed Assam TET.

To apply for Science Teacher (UPS) B.Sc with 2 year D.El.Ed, B.Ed with Science as one of the subject or D.Ed. (Special Education) or B.Ed. And must have passed Assam TET. For Assamese Language Teacher (UPS) Graduation in one of the Assamese subjects with 2-year D.El.Ed, B.Ed or D.Ed. (Special Education) or B.Ed. And must have passed Assam TET. For Manipuri Language Teacher (UPS) Graduation in one of the Manipuri subjects with 2-year D.El.Ed, B.Ed or D.Ed. (Special Education) or B.Ed. And must have passed Assam TET.

