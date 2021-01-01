Teachers Recruitment 2021: IGDTUW Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for Teaching Non-Teaching Group A Posts at igdtuw.ac.in

Teachers Recruitment 2021: Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) has invited applications for 52 Teaching and Non Teaching posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical Women’s University (IGDTUW) Recruitment 2021 through prescribed application format. Candidates should note that the last date to apply for these posts is 04 October 2021. Last date for submission of hard copy of application is 11 October 2021

According to the notification issued by Indira Gandhi Delhi Women’s Technical University (IGDTUW), 11 posts of Professor are vacant, out of which 02 posts of Information Technology, 03 posts of Computer Science Engineering, 01 post of Electronics and Communication Engineering, 02 posts of Mechanical and Automation Engineering, 2 posts of Architecture & Planning and 01 post of English are vacant.

17 posts of Associate Professor are vacant, out of which 07 posts of Information Technology, 04 posts of Computer Science Engineering, 01 post of Electronics & Communication Engineering, 02 posts of Mechanical & Automation Engineering, 02 posts of Architecture & Planning and 01 post of Mathematics are vacant. Is.

There are 19 vacancies of Associate Professor. Out of these 04 posts of Information Technology, 09 posts of Computer Science Engineering, 04 posts of Architecture and Planning, 01 post of Physics and 01 post of Chemistry are vacant. At the same time, 01 post of Controller of Examinations, 01 post of Deputy Registrar, 02 posts of Assistant Registrar and 01 post of Assistant Controller of Examinations are vacant.

For complete information about the educational qualification and age limit of candidates for applying for the posts of Teaching and Non-Teaching in Indira Gandhi Delhi Women’s Technical University (IGDTUW), candidates can see the official notification. Selected candidates on these posts will be given pay scale as per 7th CPC. Selected candidates for the post of Professor will be given pay scale from Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18.200. At the same time, the selected candidates for the post of Associate Professor will be given a pay scale from Rs 1,31.400 to Rs 2,17,100. The selected candidates for the post of Assistant Professor will be given a pay scale of Rs 57,700 to 1,82,400.

Candidates can send details application form and printout of application form to respective address on or before 04 October 2021. Candidates should note that the last date for submission of hard copy of application is 11 October 2021.

