Teachers say kids fell behind dramatically during pandemic, lack basic skills



Teachers across the country are informing them Young students After school closures during the epidemic, their basic life skills, such as tying their shoes, are dramatically lagging behind.

Dan Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators, said, “There is a huge gap that exists among educators, it has to do with social and emotional factors and how to behave in school.” Told the Washington Post . “It’s something little kids don’t learn.”

Teachers across the country The outlet has been told that students, from pre-kindergarteners to even some high school students, have lagged behind in life skills during distance learning, and many struggle with basic activities, including cutting along a dotted line with scissors, twisting a plastic cap and sniffing an adhesive bottle. Appropriate amount of glue comes out and gets entangled in the playground spat.

“You say, ‘OK, can you show me how to tie your shoes?’ And most of them would have looked at me, as if really confused, “said Christine Jarbo, a first-grade teacher in Fairfax County, describing her students. “They weren’t really sure where to start.”

Another educator – Jenna Spear, a teacher-naturalist in New Hampshire – said she noticed that second-graders who returned to the classroom this year did not know how to sit when they read a book.

“Usually, when you read a story in second grade, Kids know how to sit So that everyone can see the pictures, “Spear said.” But your kids will be standing in front of everyone, just like in front. “

One expert told the Washington Post that it was expected that in some cases, children would lack these skills after missing personal guidance for more than a year.

“A huge chunk of elementary education in the United States is being socialized, learning to sit still and listen quietly,” said Frank Kill, a professor of psychology at Yale.

There are reports that students are lagging behind in life skills. Numerous reports have shown that children are also lagging behind academically. The education software company published a survey last month Renaissance education It has been observed that the students in the second year of the epidemic did worse academically than in the first year.

“All indications are that this is going to be a multi-year recovery,” Renaissance Vice President and Chief Academic Officer Jean Cairns said in a statement.

For students in first grade or below, for example, reading results were “related” according to research. K-12 grade students, overall, recorded lower scores in math and reading in the 2021-2022 school year than in the same period last year.

Adolescents, meanwhile, have experienced an increase in mental health problems over the past year, from school closures and persistent feelings of loneliness to suicidal thoughts, and Government-directed restrictions during epidemics According to a recent CDC study.

Audrey Conklin of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.